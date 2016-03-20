Happiness delivered in a small packaged home

They say, “Good things come in a small package.” This tiny Japanese home could be considered a perfect embodiment of this adage. Its unusual shape is bound to attract many eyes. Located in a Japanese suburb, this building makes the most of its plot size. Besides, it has a small arena to enjoy the fresh air and see the clear face of the sky in a convenient time, a rare privilege for a modern house in any part of the world.

This family home, lovingly called as Skew Hut, is a brainchild of Ai and Yuki Chida Architectural Design. They have borrowed from the age old design philosophies of the land and added a modern twist to it. The result is a comfortable and feature rich city home appropriate for a small family. The design ingenuity, as you will shortly see, is palpable in its every corner.