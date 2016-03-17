How to Make an Addition to your House

Like Rome, homes aren’t built in a day. You start out with the basic bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens and living spaces. As your family grows, chances are so will the number of rooms you need. This is the time you need to start planning an extension to your house. There are a number of ways to add an extension to your home. Extensions can be built so as to be connected to the house or as standalone structures. These extensions can serve as playrooms, home offices, garages, gyms or even extra dining space.

Building a home extension can be a catch 22 situation. The space you gain on the inside is the space you lose in your outdoors. Building a home extension also takes almost as much effort as building a home. You may want to design it extension yourself but you will still need to consult a registered architect or professional engineer on structural and loading issues. When designing an extension keep in mind the existing structure and match the style of the extension to that of the main house. It is also important for the extension to not obstruct the path of natural light for the main house and hence, many architects and designers suggest keeping the roof of the extension at a lower height than that of the main house.