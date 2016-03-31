Turn your living room into a gallery

If you love art, there's every chance you occasionally make the effort to head out and enjoy an inspirational art exhibition or spend hours looking at artwork online. When you return to the rather ordinary world of the average living room, things can seem quite dull in comparison. But what if you could make something more of your living room, what if you could turn it into a place to gaze at some beautiful art and while away a few hours? Perhaps you could even have a living room with the power to lift you out of the every day and remind you that life is more than just the routines of ordinary existence?

It is possible and it doesn't need to cost a lot of money. Anyone who loves art can turn their living room into a gallery. Of course you need some artworks to start with, but that doesn't necessarily mean spending a lot of money. Good quality prints or even beautiful objects could suffice. The trick is to find a way to give them prominence. So let's move the television out of the way and get started!