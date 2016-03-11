What themes and concepts can I use in my house?

The ideal home interior will have a specific theme or concept. This doesn't mean that everything will necessarily match. In fact striving for such a home often stifles the natural evolution of your personal style. But a central theme is important because it will give some sense of order to the disparate elements that make up a real, living home interior.

So often we fall in love with a specific sofa or single element, but don't really think about how it will fit within a larger theme. Perhaps you have a gorgeous antique Asian screen that could be emphasised by being placed beside another antique. Perhaps you love the bright, energetic look of a highly coloured interior, but need to consider what furniture will work well with the colours. If so, here at homify we have a lot of lovely interiors with themes that will get you thinking about how to theme your interior. Come with us to explore a few.