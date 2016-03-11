What themes and concepts can I use in my house?

The ideal home interior will have a specific theme or concept. This doesn't mean that everything will necessarily match. In fact striving for such a home often stifles the natural evolution of your personal style. But a central theme is important because it will give some sense of order to the disparate elements that make up a real, living home interior.
So often we fall in love with a specific sofa or single element, but don't really think about how it will fit within a larger theme. Perhaps you have a gorgeous antique Asian screen that could be emphasised by being placed beside another antique. Perhaps you love the bright, energetic look of a highly coloured interior, but need to consider what furniture will work well with the colours. If so, here at homify we have a lot of lovely interiors with themes that will get you thinking about how to theme your interior. Come with us to explore a few.
Rustic interiors offer a warm and earth feel that have a real cosiness. But this look can sometimes be a little out of place in a contemporary apartment. Look at creating a contemporary rustic look. Here we can see how the sheer, white, unfussy curtains and minimalist floor lamp have been combined with more earthy elements. The key effect unifying these elements is the prevalence of varied, natural textures. Note how the furniture is low lying and the hanging seat injects a lovely natural organic shape to the room.
All white walls combined with bright pops of colour have been in for a while now. Primary colours are really important in a youthful and energetic themed room like this. The look is minimalist, but also coloured by contemporary attitudes to raw surfaces and materials. So this look really works with the raw concrete wall as seen here and the addition on wooden surfaces. Note the skateboard as a decorative item!
Organic, eco-friendly and green interiors are huge at the moment. It's a very flexible theme. Think of combining bright, white walls and minimalist furniture with lush plants and greenery. A big part of this look is the undulating lines and variations of nature. See here how the circular chair, wall decoration and egg shaped lights add circular shapes to the room. Recycled furniture and anything made from natural materials is a must as well. This is a look that also shares a lot of elements with Scandinavian design.
An ethnic inspired theme is a really great way to combine some of the other rustic and organic elements in your home. Choose a specific culture and sprinkle elements in the form of tiles, textiles or beautiful artefacts into your interior. It may look a little silly trying to create a perfectly matching interior from another culture. It's often a good idea to start with white, white walls and add a few decorative pieces. Then use minimalist furniture in a bright, ethnically inspired colour to lay the decorative base.
Modern Asian interiors just look so classy that we had to include them here. Gorgeous old lacquered wooden antiques are a must here. Lotus flowers or bamboo pieces are your go-to houseplants. For the minimalist base, look at combining these elements with elegant, pearl coloured furniture, minimalist glass surfaces and framed artwork like this. Water features, Zen features and rock gardens are also a bonus.
An ornate gold bed it's just so over the top, that it will only really work if you embrace it in all its decadent glory. Look at adding decadent features to your home like a bathtub in the bedroom like this. This is a look that can be toned up or down, as long as you get the colours right. Think high gloss paint, dramatic blacks, gold, leather upholstered furniture and lots of mirrored surfaces.
