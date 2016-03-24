Tips on Displaying Art in a Cool Way

Why do you want to let your priceless art pieces be stacked in cupboards when you can very well employ them to fill up those empty spaces on the wall? Art pieces such as paintings, posters and photographs tend to instantly beautify a plain wall. So make the most of these to adorn your walls. You can even place an ornately crafted chair in front of that blank wall in your bedroom; hang a complementing painting just over it and your blank wall is ready to become the centre of attraction in the bedroom. Make the most of the empty spaces on the wall of your corridor, corners of the living room or bedroom and display your child’s precious artwork, memorabilia, or that favourite photograph of you and your bestie to make your wall go from drab to fab.

This beautiful decor has been designed by South Korea-based interior designers Baomida.