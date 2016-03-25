How to select façade colours for your home

The façade of a house must harmonise with its surroundings, highlight the architecture and reflect the interior styling. Your choice of colours, including the hues showcased at the exterior of your house, can reveal volumes about you. Apart from personal choices selection of colours also depend on the following.

- The structure of a building – a stone façade will have its own grandeur very different from the colourful concrete façades.

- Selection of materials affect the way a façade may appear. A wooden façade will have a different effect than exposed brick.

- Weather pattern. Even a spectacular façade may look gloomy under overcast weather conditions.

- The distance from the observer – when seen from distance a building may not show its “true colour”. It may look greyish or hazier than normal. It is only when you come sufficiently near, you will be able to perceive its actual shade.

Keep these things into mind while attempting to jazz up the exterior of your house. Today we will also reveal our recipe of picking the right colours for the façade of your home, so go through the rest of the post carefully.