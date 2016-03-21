7 Ways to Keep a Trashcan Out of Sight

Trashcans are a necessity but best kept out of sight. While indoor trash bins are small and hence insignificant to a room’s decor, outdoor trashcans can be quite big and loud. No matter what design you pick, even the smartest trashcan over time loses its luster and can mar the beauty of your home. Not only does a trashcan look bad, it also smells bad. The first step towards tackling trashcans to preserve the beauty of your house is to reduce your trash. Less trash means a smaller trashcan. Reuse plastic containers and cardboard boxes instead of throwing them out and turn your kitchen and yard waste into fertilizer for your garden.

Trash cans should also be regularly cleaned out. The best way to do this is to hose them down, wash with soap and water and let dry in the sun for a few hours. Regularly cleaning your trashcan ensures that grime and dirt do not eat into it and it is kept odor free. This also keeps bugs and animals away from your trashcan.

Keep a trashcan in mind while landscaping your area so that it isn’t an eyesore. Here are a few ways to camouflage your trashcan.