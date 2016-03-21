7 Ways to Keep a Trashcan Out of Sight

Trashcans are a necessity but best kept out of sight. While indoor trash bins are small and hence insignificant to a room’s decor, outdoor trashcans can be quite big and loud. No matter what design you pick, even the smartest trashcan over time loses its luster and can mar the beauty of your home. Not only does a trashcan look bad, it also smells bad. The first step towards tackling trashcans to preserve the beauty of your house is to reduce your trash. Less trash means a smaller trashcan. Reuse plastic containers and cardboard boxes instead of throwing them out and turn your kitchen and yard waste into fertilizer for your garden.
Trash cans should also be regularly cleaned out. The best way to do this is to hose them down, wash with soap and water and let dry in the sun for a few hours. Regularly cleaning your trashcan ensures that grime and dirt do not eat into it and it is kept odor free. This also keeps bugs and animals away from your trashcan.
Keep a trashcan in mind while landscaping your area so that it isn’t an eyesore. Here are a few ways to camouflage your trashcan.
A small shed by the side of a house is an ideal place for a trashcan. Alternatively you could also have a free standing shed to house your trashcans. A shed built to house trashcans needs openings from the top as well as the front. The top openings help when trash has to be put in while the front doors are needed when trashcans need to be taken out to be emptied and cleaned. For easy accessibility, the top flap of the shed should be divided into as many sections as the number of trashcans under it. This shed can also be used to house cleaning and landscaping supplies.
Trashcans can also be kept away from the façade of a house by installing them underground. These trashcan systems have only a lid that is visible from the top and feature a double bin where the inner bin can be removed to be emptied and cleaned. Installing trashcans underground not only adds to your curb appeal but also is an effective way of ensuring animals are kept away from your trash. Buried trashcans can also be used as compost bins for your kitchen scraps and organic waste.
Hedges are not only great landscaping features but also effective ways to camouflage a trashcan. Real hedges are slow to grow and in some cases, faux hedges may be a god alternative. When planning a hedge to hide trashcans, leave enough space around the trashcan for easy access. Typical hedge plants include boxwood, Japanese barberry, holly, juniper and privet. When growing a hedge it isn’t enough to water and fertilize the plants. They must also be pruned regularly to add beauty to your landscape. Growing fragrant plants like jasmine along the hedge will keep your garden not only free of the sight of a trashcan but also its odor.
A panel or screen is also an effective way of hiding a trashcan. Building a panel can be as simple as standing up a few palettes side by side. You could also create a trellis frame as a screen to hide trashcans. Plant a few fast growing vines to cover the trellis and nobody would be able to see your trashcan. This is one of the easiest and most budget friendly ways of hiding a trashcan.
A cluster of plants grown in containers is also an effective budget friendly way of hiding trashcans. Layer plants so that the tallest are near the trashcan and the shortest are far from it. The tallest plant should be the same height as the trash bin or slightly taller. Pick a mix of evergreens and seasonal flowering plants for your cluster. Finally, when planning the cluster of plants leave one side where the trashcan can be accessed from. Ornamental grass is another option which can be planted directly into the ground and creates a more permanent solution.
If your trashcan is placed along one of the walls of the house, you could also build a stone or brick wall to screen it. Style this as a natural extension of the house so that it blends into the overall design. While building walls, it is essential to follow the same design language as of the main house. As far as possible, also us the same materials and finish while building this wall as in the rest of the house.
Sometimes things are in plain sight and yet they go unnoticed. If building walls and alternate landscapes isn’t a possibility, try and make your trashcan as smart as possible. A coat of paint at regular intervals can go a long way to achieve this. You could paint it so as to blend in with the surroundings or to stand out. IF there’s an artist hidden inside you this is the perfect chance to showoff your skills and transform a regular trashcan into quirky cartoon characters or as a beautiful collage.
One thing to keep in mind while using trashcans that are in sight is to always line the trashcan with plastic. This will keep the trashcan from getting dirty easily and helps maintain the look.
Whether visible or not, never leave your trashcan open. An open lid not only attracts rats and stray animals but also encourages the growth of mould and bacteria. Also make sure your trashcan is regularly emptied. If you forget to put the trash out on collection day it may be a good idea to dump it in the city waste fills yourself instead of waiting for a whole week.
