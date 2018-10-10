​Scandinavian-Industrial interior design in Singapore

Our latest homify 360° gem comes from Singapore, where expert design firm VOILÀ shows off what they are capable of.

Being 100% committed to their daily operations, the professionals of VOILÀ take into account the tiniest details of their clients’ lifestyles (what they do for a living, how they live each day, etc.) before commencing a project. This supplies them with a vital understanding of what their clients need and desire, allowing them to combine form and function and, thus, deliver deluxe results catered for individual needs.

This comprehensive manner of approaching each and every project is paired with on-time delivery and top-notch designs, as well as exquisite after-sales service for client peace of mind, which is why VOILÀ ranks as one of Singapore’s most popular interior design companies (as evidenced by their bustling portfolio).

And speaking of portfolio, let’s sneak a peek at one of these experts’ recently completed projects known as ‘330 Sembawang Close’.