​Scandinavian-Industrial interior design in Singapore

Our latest homify 360° gem comes from Singapore, where expert design firm VOILÀ shows off what they are capable of.
Being 100% committed to their daily operations, the professionals of VOILÀ take into account the tiniest details of their clients’ lifestyles (what they do for a living, how they live each day, etc.) before commencing a project. This supplies them with a vital understanding of what their clients need and desire, allowing them to combine form and function and, thus, deliver deluxe results catered for individual needs.
This comprehensive manner of approaching each and every project is paired with on-time delivery and top-notch designs, as well as exquisite after-sales service for client peace of mind, which is why VOILÀ ranks as one of Singapore’s most popular interior design companies (as evidenced by their bustling portfolio).
And speaking of portfolio, let’s sneak a peek at one of these experts’ recently completed projects known as ‘330 Sembawang Close’.
‘More space’ was pretty much the main theme of the brief handed to the professionals for this particular project. To please the client, the experts kept the existing space minimal by incorporating sleek industrial elements. These were paired with warm and cosy Scandinavian touches sprinkled about, ensuring a welcoming ambience.
Forming part of this open-plan living room is the kitchen, located on the other side of the room’s layout. And where the living room enjoys a more modern look, the kitchen is dipped perfectly into the Scandinavian style (as evidenced by the pale wood and soft neutral finishes), with just the right amount of sleek and shine (mostly with the appliances) added for emphasis.
The less-is-more look worked so deliciously in the living-and-cooking area that it was repeated in the bedroom – hence, lots of open space and minimal furnishings that help to make this sleeping space seem even bigger and more open than it truly is.
Our favourite piece here? Undoubtedly that elongated headboard (in stunning beach-like timber) that also doubles as a shelf for displaying a few accessories.
When Mother Nature calls, this bathroom with its first-class modern design is ideal. Notice how this space takes on a darker, bolder look via its colour palette. Select wooden surfaces and shiny finishes ensure that the end result is one of understated splendour instead of bold moodiness.
Enjoy a few more images that speak of this apartment’s impressive new look.
Seeking more inspiration for your own home? Have a look at Encapsulating luxury with expert interior designers in Singapore.