A Cute Tropical cottage with a surprising interior

This gentle, tropical Colombian cottage has a pretty, cosy ambience. It's located in a quiet rural area, possesses generous views of the surrounding countryside and enjoys a lush, tropical atmosphere.

The architects Interior137 have made the most of the balmy climate and created a home with equal emphasis on indoor and outdoor life. The result has not just been realised by the liberal use of glass windows and fancy views. This is a home that really encourages the occupants to pass from interior to exterior spaces throughout their daily life.

The main building is just a couple of small homes. But it's the walkways and courtyards that define the home. The occupants need to pass through these areas to pass from the bedroom to the main living areas. These passageways and interiors possess a bright and homely ambience. This is largely due to the humble proportions, brick feature walls and colourful decorative features. But we won't give away too much here. Come with us on a photo tour to learn more.