An Angular Home with a Surprising Interior

Unusual angles and shapes are usually confined to the facade of the home. The facade is a showpiece, a place for the architects to play up the aesthetics of the building and make a bit of a splash. But this sophisticated timber home is a little different.

The newly built home is spread over two levels and has a generous grassy area at the rear. But it's the shape of the interior space that really interests us. The architects Orther Architects have created a ground floor level composed of a triangle that extends right from the entrance to the main living areas. The interior greenery and mezzanine have all been worked around this shape for a decidedly quirky effect.

Sharply angled lines are said to put us on high alert, while high ceilings are said to make us feel inspired. So we can only imagine how the occupants feel living in this space over time—perhaps they just feel inspired? Come with us on a photo tour so you can see this unusual home for yourself. Enjoy!