An Angular Home with a Surprising Interior

Unusual angles and shapes are usually confined to the facade of the home. The facade is a showpiece, a place for the architects to play up the aesthetics of the building and make a bit of a splash. But this sophisticated timber home is a little different.
The newly built home is spread over two levels and has a generous grassy area at the rear. But it's the shape of the interior space that really interests us. The architects Orther Architects have created a ground floor level composed of a triangle that extends right from the entrance to the main living areas. The interior greenery and mezzanine have all been worked around this shape for a decidedly quirky effect.
Sharply angled lines are said to put us on high alert, while high ceilings are said to make us feel inspired. So we can only imagine how the occupants feel living in this space over time—perhaps they just feel inspired? Come with us on a photo tour so you can see this unusual home for yourself. Enjoy!
The facade is constructed of timber and black slate. The upper level is a regular rectangular shape and dominates the facade. Visually, it's composed of a series of horizontal and vertical lines. Although it presents as a warm and welcoming home, there is plenty of privacy with a very high set upper window to the left and the vertical folding doors on the upper right.
But it's the ground floor level that really interests us. Here, beyond the carport we can see how the front wall is set at a sharp angle. Come with us to explore more inside.
The unusual entrance or hallway is modern and has a triangular shape. It's a bright, white room with double height. The sharp angle really encourages one forward through the large opening into the living room. On the edges we have unusual strips of rock gardens with fine branches adding some minimalist sophistication to the space. The floor is made from white marble and the proportions here are generous. It's an impressive entrance. To the right we have the staircase we will explore in a moment.
The wooden staircase here angles up towards the second floor without a hand railing in sight. It's a minimalist design and together with the glass barriers above, the entire space has a very free flowing feel. From this angle we can also see how the upper level breaks away into a walkway and mezzanine.
Note here how the small palm tree on the first level has been set into a triangle square of black rocks. It is simple, yet emphasises the unusual shape of the space.
The ground floor open plan living room possesses a dining table and a sofa. The decor is a combination of strong contrasts, from the dark wooden floor and furnishings, to the dark slate wall and bright white walls. Overlooking this unusually shaped living room is a mezzanine with glass walls.
The mezzanine is composed of a couple of unusual angles that are reflected again in the small rock garden on the ground floor. It is a minimally furnished modern space with a distinctive feel.
The rear view of the exterior here shows us the floor to ceiling glass walls that cover most of the space. It's a starkly minimalist design, meant to help emphasise the stark angularity of the space. Warm, golden spotlights and interior lights illuminate the space and make it inviting. From this angle, we also have a view of the protruding timber facade covering what we assume is the bedroom.
