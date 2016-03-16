Handy tips when buying a dishwasher

As with different sizes of machine, you will also encounter different types and varieties. Look out for the following types:

Standard:

The standard dishwasher is most individual's go-to appliance. 600mm wide and deep, with an average height of 840mm, this is a versatile product to suit most kitchens. Suiting an average sized family, a dishwasher this size will help reduce the volume of tableware that piles up on the worktops and keep your kitchen sparkling clean.

Semi-integrated:

Semi-integrated dishwashers are built into your kitchen space, but have the control panel visible. They are hidden amongst the cupboards, but recognisable by the sleek stainless steel control panel which provides easy access.

Fully integrated:

As you can imagine, a fully integrated dishwasher is built into the kitchen design and is usually hidden. Matched with the joinery you have chosen throughout your space, this is added to the fascia of the machine, essentially making it disappear within the room. Perfect for minimalist spaces, or those who want to avoid the silver glow of a large dishwasher amongst their cupboards

Benchtop:

A benchtop dishwasher is one of the smallest appliances available and therefore suits a small household or single individual. As these machines sit atop the bench they can be particularly useful for renters, or those not wanting to alter their kitchen.

Slimline:

Slim and perfect for compact kitchens, a slimline appliance is excellent for a smaller family or those within limited space.

Drawer:

Drawer style washers can be excellent for awkward spaces, and look stylish too. They are produced by many different companies, with the DishDrawer style of machine unique to Fisher & Paykel. The beauty of these dishwashers is that they can be purchased in one or two drawers. Perfect for smaller households, these dishwashers are unique and able to wash two cycles at separate times, meaning they are ultra-efficient.