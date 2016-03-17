Have a beautiful home using indirect lighting!

Beautiful interior designs require a smart and considered approach to lighting. When it comes to lighting there are numerous effects and styles that can drastically alter the tone or perceived ambience within a space. It is for this reason that one needs to carefully consider how they employ lighting within their home, in order to ensure the appropriate atmosphere and air is created. Indirect interior and exterior lighting is an essential tool for any experienced or budding designer. Essentially indirect lighting is illumination that doesn't directly touch or come in contact with the occupants within the space. This type of lighting is subtle and effective in building a strong sense of warmth within a room. It is inviting, gentle, and works well in almost every room of the house.

So how does one add indirect lighting within their dwelling? There are countless methods for implementing and incorporating indirect lighting, all suiting different rooms and application. Indirect lighting might also be known as bounced lighting, as it effectively bounces from one surface to another creating a diffused glow. Today on homify we are going to take a look at indirect lighting, and how you can employ it within your abode. From wall mounted lights to LEDs hidden behind a screen there are plenty of fashionable and chic ways to illuminate your dwelling. Read on to learn more!