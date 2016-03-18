A simple guide to composting at home

Composting has for years been considered a smart and environmentally friendly way to improve one's household waste, while increasing the level of recycling within a dwelling. But what exactly is compost, and how can it be implemented at home? Firstly, compost is a generic name for different organic and natural materials that are added to soil in order to assist plants to grow. This natural process is a fabulously low-cost solution to domestic fertiliser, and can help avoid the use of chemical-based dressings on domestic gardens. The process involves adding nutrients in the form of food scraps to a bin or container of soil, which then decomposes and creates a mineral and vitamin rich mixture. Once the process of composting is in full-swing, the decomposed food can then be added back into the garden. By adding this nutrient rich soil into the garden, you are creating a thriving eco-system for micro-organisms, in turn improving the overall symbiosis between your garden and its plants.

Much of the food that we throw away can be composted or recycled. In Singapore, most of the garbage is either incinerated or dumped into landfills. This is a costly and exhaustive process that harms both our health and the health of the environment. By composting at home you will be making a difference to this planet, and contribute to a healthier and more effective reduction in landfill waste. If you have decided to save money, help prevent global warming by reducing methane emissions, and have fun while you become more environmentally friendly, then read on to learn how to start composting today!