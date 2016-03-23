Italy - home of iconic gastronomic delights, fashion, sweeping coastal towns, the Catholic religion, and some of the world's best architects; it is here that today we are going to travel to take a look at some of the most unique, impressive and original designers. We have collated our top 6 favourites, in no particular order, pairing them with a similar visual representation. Of course, with the range of dynamic and skilful architects in Italy it was no easy feat to choose a mere 6! We have featured two Pritzker Prize winners who hail from Italy, along with a range of inter-disciplinary individuals that include product designers, engineers, and theorists.

When it comes to style, Italy reigns supreme. A fashion, design, and flair-filled powerhouse, this ancient country is brimming with gorgeous surprises, intriguing artefacts, and a range of original yet timeless designs. If you love Italy, architecture, or simply want to take a look at some interesting houses, buildings, and interiors, then check out the gorgeous photos below!