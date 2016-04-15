Innovative Furniture for a Small Family Home

Another good way to make use of the porch or area right outside the entrance of your home is to place a cabinet or two that can hold your shoes and other items like umbrellas and sports gear. Remember to invest in a piece that comes with a built-in lock, or install a lock of your own. This storage can also have a rod inserted within for you to hang up the clothing which is not in use during that particular season. You will, however, need to be careful about mites and moths – so you may want to invest in vacuum seal bags that can suck out the air and hold a number of garments in a slim space. Another good idea for storage outside your home is the use of trunks. Place lightweight metal trunks that can hold items that you do not use on a daily basis.

This brilliant wooden storage idea is from the house of Hart Design and Construction in Bath, United Kingdom.