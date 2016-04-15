Innovative Furniture for a Small Family Home

A small space needs lots of design love and careful styling. Innovative furniture is one of the foremost requirements when designing a compact family home. Seating and bedding as well as storage are one of the major functions of this kind of home. So if you have been asking yourself, 'how can I fit many people into a small space comfortably?', then this article is for you! The point of having innovative furniture to fill a small space is to ensure there is plenty of room to move around and lots of comfort as well as style. So read on to know more!
If you live in a one-room place or studio apartment, then there are various options that could go towards making your home sensible yet stylish. The best way to use furniture is to use the foldable kind. A quick bout of retail and online research will show you numerous stylish and pocket-friendly options that come in foldable versions. Since the table and the bed are the main pieces that are used for your major activities in every day living, these need to be the most comfortable. Yet, these items also take up maximum room. So the best option would be to get a folding bed and folding table which fit into a niche in the wall once you are done using them. Another good option would be to get yourself a sofa that turns into a bed by night. So check out a foldable table and bed for your small space today!
A foldable bookshelf is also a good idea for a small space. This shelf can be folded in the event of a party, or when you have more people over. Options like these also help you organise your space better and can be used temporarily for extra counter space when you're cooking as well. For that, though, you must place this shelf close to the kitchen area. A portable shelf that also folds can be used for numerous areas – like a night stand at bed time, or in the bathroom for an extra hold all during the morning rush hour as well!
When numerous designers stress on the use of light to make or break a design scheme in a space, you know they mean business. We cannot stress the power of light enough. Lighting is an element that makes your space come alive with a soft glow, or it can close up a space as well. A tiny but strong LED light is ideal for small spaces because too many hanging overhead lamps or even standing lamps can make your space look cluttered. These LED lights can brighten up your space without taking up too much room, and the delicate dimensions and contours will only complement the space where they fit in.
Getting elevated storage is a fantastic idea to make the best use of vertical space. Even if your small home is lacking in horizontal surfaces and space, you can always get elevated storage that fits above your bed or a sleek set of shelves and cabinets above your seating area. A neutral or light colour will ensure that they remain inconspicuous and do not add a cluttered feel to the home. Storage under your seating or sofas and even the bed can be helpful in such cases. This kind of storage can, in fact, add some decorative appeal to your home and give it a wholesome design vibe. Choose the pieces carefully keeping in mind the colour, textures and materials used for the other heavy items like your couch, table, bed and even the kitchen counters, since all the pieces in a small home should be tied together in one smooth décor scheme.
Another good way to make use of the porch or area right outside the entrance of your home is to place a cabinet or two that can hold your shoes and other items like umbrellas and sports gear. Remember to invest in a piece that comes with a built-in lock, or install a lock of your own. This storage can also have a rod inserted within for you to hang up the clothing which is not in use during that particular season. You will, however, need to be careful about mites and moths – so you may want to invest in vacuum seal bags that can suck out the air and hold a number of garments in a slim space. Another good idea for storage outside your home is the use of trunks. Place lightweight metal trunks that can hold items that you do not use on a daily basis.
This brilliant wooden storage idea is from the house of Hart Design and Construction in Bath, United Kingdom.
If a small space houses your family and you are desperately looking for some 'me' time, then the perfect solution for privacy and extra storage may be to create your own space with a curtain. A curtain can temporarily cordon off an area and demarcate it as your own personal heaven. The curtain can be opened when you need extra space to accommodate company or a party. Choose a print or pattern that will not be too overwhelming for a small space. Many designers would go for a solid coloured curtain to ensure that the space does not look too cluttered.
The best way to create pretty yet practical surroundings for yourself and your family in a small space is to ensure that you make use of innovative furniture that solves more purposes than one. With the help of such innovative furniture, you can move pieces around and they can convert into whatever you need for that time of the day. So start making the most of your small space today!
Get more smart ideas from our ideabook Clever storage ideas for smaller homes.