Birds migrating back home and chirping with delight, flowers sprouting from the buds that had shut shop due to harsh winters, and furry animals coming out of their hibernation points where they had been sent packing months ago – that is the joy of Spring. Spring is all about colour and a whole new energy as well as a comfortable nip in the air even as the days remain ridden with clear skies and lots of sunshine! Your home may be an expansive villa or a simple studio apartment – but it will want the same thing. A spring in its step! If you are sitting indoors, then this may be your line of questioning: How to bring spring into my one room apartment?
Spring trends can take your home and deliver it into a garden of freshness, dotted with décor schemes that are filled with pastel shades and light fabrics that bellow with the breeze swaying in and out of your space. So read on to know more about spring trends that work even in one room apartments.
A colour scheme can make all the difference as spring is all about colour! So get yourself a whole new colour palette this spring. Bring home light blue and light pink interior colour themes, but do not be shy to experiment with even more shades and hues on the spring colour wheel. Pastel shades say ‘spring is here’ with colours like peach, pista green, sunny yet mellow yellows and varied shades of pink and blue. Take these colours and imbibe them in the tapestry or the accents and even wall art to make a serious spring dent in your décor scheme!
This pristine colour combination has been designed by Marco de Canaveses, Portugal-based Ângela Pinheiro Home Design.
Let spring work its flowery magic in your home! Bring the spring magic from outside and let it make a splash indoors as well. Feel the outdoors inside with touches of spring like fresh flowers and cosy throws as well as lots of cushions and throw pillows to dot your space. Do away with all neutral and serious colours that kept your company during the harsh winter months and watch your space visually open up with pastel shades and a generous sprinkling of potted plants and fresh flowers Trays of succulents on coffee tables will also do the trick!
The flavour of spring is in its flowers and blooms. These blooms can spread a charming and soothing vibe over a home as well. The calming properties of flowers are well known to everyone. This will be especially felt when combined with the sleek and calming zen vessel, which is perfect for a small space. Put flowers in a zen vessel for a soothing vibe to drop over your home in hushed tones that will calm you and create a meditative energy around you and your family!
A spring time breeze and the intake of the same can have a detoxifying effect on the body and mind. It can cleanse you of pent up winter toxins as well as other cold and cough causing bacteria, and it can open up your pores. Spring time is also usually denoted by a slight nip in the air which makes the use of curtains essential. But do away with the heavy winter time drapes that you used to keep the harsh North wind and defining fog, out. Replace these with curtains that will let you breathe in the spring time breeze, laced with the scent of fresh blooms as the buds open up and expose yourself to some much-needed sunlight therapy. The use of material like lace is ideal for such purposes. Use long and thin lace curtains to feel the breeze as it sets in within your home and your soul to cleanse you and surroundings! Plus: the length will give you small space a loftier feel!
Spring is all about shedding movement restricting heavy winter layered clothing and running around in open expansive spaces, unhindered by harsh winds and snow! So kick off those boots and run through the grass with a spring in your step – literally! And while you are at it, remember to bring some of this open vibe back indoors to keep the spring fever on. Less is more in the spring décor scheme of things, especially in a one room apartment. Move your furniture back, and place oversized throw pillows. Open up your space with minimal embellishments and more comfort so that you get the open and expansive feeling of spring as it makes its way through your home! Use flowers and freshness to say it, rather than heavy crystal or metal curios.
While it may not be as cold as the harsh winter that has just gone by, spring is the time when a slight chill remains in air – almost like a hangover from the stifling winters. The best way to keep yourself warm is to add light yet effective layers to your home so that the nip in the air does not affect your health. Rugs to keep your feet warm are an excellent way to bring in the spring season. These rugs can be in light fabrics, yet neutral shades that will bring out the best in the spring colours used on the couches, throw pillows, curtains and other accents. Use subtle prints with a graphic leafy design or soft coloured flowers and blooms, if you must have a pattern. Monochrome in a geometric wave or pattern also ties in the spring theme with a modern twist!
When spring is in the air, the best way to enjoy it is to open your windows and hearts to let it in and wash over your senses. And to keep that spring vibe going, imbibe some of that freshness into your décor scheme and watch yourself smiling all day long. Imbibe precious spring trends into your home to ensure that your space opens up and seems expansive even if you have a one room apartment!
For more breezy ideas you can read our ideabook Bringing spring into your home!