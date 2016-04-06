Spring Trends That Work Even In One Room Apartments

While it may not be as cold as the harsh winter that has just gone by, spring is the time when a slight chill remains in air – almost like a hangover from the stifling winters. The best way to keep yourself warm is to add light yet effective layers to your home so that the nip in the air does not affect your health. Rugs to keep your feet warm are an excellent way to bring in the spring season. These rugs can be in light fabrics, yet neutral shades that will bring out the best in the spring colours used on the couches, throw pillows, curtains and other accents. Use subtle prints with a graphic leafy design or soft coloured flowers and blooms, if you must have a pattern. Monochrome in a geometric wave or pattern also ties in the spring theme with a modern twist!

When spring is in the air, the best way to enjoy it is to open your windows and hearts to let it in and wash over your senses. And to keep that spring vibe going, imbibe some of that freshness into your décor scheme and watch yourself smiling all day long. Imbibe precious spring trends into your home to ensure that your space opens up and seems expansive even if you have a one room apartment!

