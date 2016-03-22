Step by step guide to building a rock garden

A natural looking rock garden is a superb way to spotlight flowers, plants, and keep your outdoor space looking fabulous. But how exactly does one go about creating such a garden? Today on homify we are going to take a look at the Zen-like magnetism of rock gardens. From large gravel spaces, to smaller meditative spaces, each garden has its benefits and life-enhancing elements. As far back as the medieval era in Japanese culture the calming and reflective use of rocks within one's outdoor area was employed to create a space of tranquillity and peacefulness. The serene earthiness of rocks paired with plants allowed individuals a sense of connection with the land, and provided a meditative arena.

As well as looking truly beautiful, rock gardens also have more practical advantages. Ideal for areas that are difficult to mow or look after, a rock garden can greatly increase the value of your property, while making life a little easier. So if you are keen on building one of these structures in your garden, we have the step by step solution for you! Luckily, building a rock garden is rather easy, and can be undertaken as a fun and educational DIY project. Read on if you would like to learn more!