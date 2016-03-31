The Living Room Rules That Need To Be Broken Now

Your windows can look beautiful and appealing without curtains. Yes, that’s true! You do not have to have curtains to enhance the prettiness quotient of your living room, as long as your privacy is not compromised. You can leave the windows sans curtains, especially in a small space with floor to ceiling windows, or where an entire wall has been devoted to the elegance of glazing. This will lend an open, airy and bright look to your living room and make it appear bigger than it is. The experience of soaking in the beauty of the outdoors will also become a whole new thing, especially if your abode is surrounded by nature’s bounty as pictured above.

There are many home decor options in the market as well as the interior designing niche today that help you experiment and think outside the box. Use these tips to create a unique fashion statement with your living room – one that is as unique as you are! An impressive space is not one that adheres to all the rules – it is one that makes its own rules! For more ideas, feel free to take a look at this ideabook - Which layout is best for my small living room?