The Scandinavian apartment with a modern twist in Singapore

Our newest homify discovery comes from Singapore-based interior design firm VOILÀ Design. With deluxe results as the main aim, VOILÀ Design knows how to ensure the best right at the start of each project.
A comprehensive audit is conducted to find out as much as possible about each client’s lifestyle, work, and available space, both from macro and micro perspectives. After the first appointment, the relevant quotations and costing are provided to get the ball rolling. From there on, the company works closely with the client to ensure their needs are met and that they are on the same page in terms of the design results.
In addition interior design consultations, VOILÀ Design also specialises in space planning, brand-new designs, as well as renovations for various industries (including residential, retail and commercial).
Let’s be inspired by one of its more recent achievements: the interiors of a city apartment decked out in the Scandinavian style with a modern twist.
Those familiar with the Scandinavian design style know that it's heavily influenced by the Nordic region's cold, short winter days and a desire for interiors to have a cosy, welcoming and visually warm vibe. However, this trusty style has taken a more modern form lately, being combined with tried-and-tested features of the modern design such as straight lines, neutral hues, the use of certain materials and finishes (such as metal) and a less-is-more approach to décor and accessories.
The result? A unique look that is decidedly more elegant and richer in visual detail, especially when it comes to textures and patterns.
What are your thoughts on this living room design? A neutral / earthy colour palette adds to the room's visual spaciousness and is enhanced even further via the decadent amount of natural lighting flowing indoors. Notice how the brick-clad wall on the right becomes a focal point via its textured surface.
Don’t discount the importance of an entryway, for it will surely influence a visitor’s first impression of your home. Fortunately, the designers in charge didn't overlook the importance of this apartment's entrance, as one can clearly pick up various touches and add-ons that ensure extra personality for this space, even though it’s a rather small space.
Our favourite element here? Most definitely the patterned floor tiles that tease with a slight Mediterranean vibe, yet don't dominate the space due to the light neutral colours.
Some serious pizzazz can be seen in the heart of this home: the kitchen. Showing off pieces and finishes that complement both the Scandinavian- and modern style, the entire layout gets a firm fabulousness upgrade via its charcoal-tinted colour palette.
And top marks are awarded for those eye-catching pendants with their sleek geometric patterns dangling above the breakfast bar!
This bedroom might be intended for resting, but the interior style certainly isn't dozing. Flaunting the same serene look as the rest of the apartment, the bedroom opted to include even more clean space by cutting down on accessories.
Notice how the wooden headboard (in the same broody colour as the kitchen) presents mounted nightstands—perfect for saving extra legroom.
Let’s enjoy a few more visuals that further speak of this modern-Scandinavian apartment’s eye-catching look.
