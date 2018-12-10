The Scandinavian apartment with a modern twist in Singapore

Our newest homify discovery comes from Singapore-based interior design firm VOILÀ Design. With deluxe results as the main aim, VOILÀ Design knows how to ensure the best right at the start of each project.

A comprehensive audit is conducted to find out as much as possible about each client’s lifestyle, work, and available space, both from macro and micro perspectives. After the first appointment, the relevant quotations and costing are provided to get the ball rolling. From there on, the company works closely with the client to ensure their needs are met and that they are on the same page in terms of the design results.

In addition interior design consultations, VOILÀ Design also specialises in space planning, brand-new designs, as well as renovations for various industries (including residential, retail and commercial).

Let’s be inspired by one of its more recent achievements: the interiors of a city apartment decked out in the Scandinavian style with a modern twist.