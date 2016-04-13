Easy Ways to Revamp Your Old Bathroom

Well, it's makeover time and we're starting with your old bathroom. Ever wondered at the lack of a calm oasis in your home? One where you can relax and rejuvenate your senses with a luxurious soak or shower? Well, that’s probably because you have an outdated bathroom that is literally begging for your attention! So if you've been asking yourself 'how can I transform my old bathroom into an amazing space', look no further! Revamp old bathrooms to make a serious style statement which is both soothing and luxurious. Follow these easy tips to start your bathroom revolution!
Dated bathware and fittings need to go right out of your bathroom window if you're looking to pimp your old bathroom! Leave retro bathware like vintage standing sinks and space-gobbling tubs behind. Replace these pieces with sleek tubs that nestle in a corner along the wall, inconspicuous yet space-saving and stylish. Also, wall-mounted sinks are a new rage that easily help you maximize style and space. Give your jaded bathware a whole new look by imbibing modern fittings like sleek faucets and technology-rich shower panels that ooze comfort and good looks.
You can't go wrong with white. Besides making a space look more open and expansive, more white is also better as it tends to have a soothing effect and can accommodate all kinds of décor and design elements. So when you are planning to revamp your old bathroom, remember to keep white as the main element in the scheme of things. White walls, shelves, towels racks and even sinks and other fittings are all classics that look good with stone, chrome and glass. Plus, it adds a shine to any kind of tile that you apply on the walls.
While we're on the subject of throwing out the retro, how can we not cover the modern tile? Remember to coordinate your newfound and newly-installed bathware with some spiffy modern tiles. Coordinating with a modern tile will ensure that the look fits right into the overall décor of the space. A row of glitzy, glossy tiles combined with soothing stone will bring out the best in the modern scheme of things. While you're at it, don't forget to work out a contrast colour that will bring out the best in the overall neutral color tiles and surroundings. Tie in the look with a white sink and tub. Take care of the sizes as well as a proportionate play of tiles and flooring. Ensure that you have also cured the walls and floor well before applying the new tiles. This process will also involve taking care of leaks.
Combine your newfound modern look with a mirror in a nice gold frame. A good mirror can add definite glam-factor to a bathroom. A glossy polished wooden-framed mirror over the sink or even one in a gold frame can bring out the best in your modern bathroom. Take the mirrored aesthetic to a whole new level by covering one wall with mirrors from the waist upwards with a stone tile below. This look will make a show-stopping statement. A long mirror in one corner of a larger bathroom can also offer a space to dress up.
If you thought décor accents and accessories are only for the more formal areas of the house, then think again. Bright taps and accessories can take the style quotient up several notches in your new and modern bathroom. A set of glossy faucets or colorful taps will make for a cool modern statement. Replace your old taps and faucets with these new-age options which come in glossy blacks, shiny golds and a host of other shades. Accessories for the bathroom can also liven up the décor scheme here. A set of toothbrush holders with matching soap dishes and towel racks will add much-needed style to your old bathroom. Bring in pretty candles and trays with pebbles for a pretty look that will also soothe the senses in this relaxing space. A vibrant shower curtain will complete the look. While choosing accessories for the bathroom, take note of the various nooks that can be used for stools, shelves and racks as well.
Use material innovatively on the floor of the bathroom to give it an instant lift. Take wide stone tiles for a natural look that are also soothing yet stylish. Greys and other neutrals will work well. Segregate a larger space and lay a wooden floor on the dry part of the bathroom where you can add a rack and dressing area. Cover the floor with other material to make the best of your bathroom. An old bathroom can get an instant revamp with the help of a flooring update. Place a potted plant in a corner and make a lively space worth spending time in. Use bathroom mats wherever you can.
