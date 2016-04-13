Easy Ways to Revamp Your Old Bathroom

While we're on the subject of throwing out the retro, how can we not cover the modern tile? Remember to coordinate your newfound and newly-installed bathware with some spiffy modern tiles. Coordinating with a modern tile will ensure that the look fits right into the overall décor of the space. A row of glitzy, glossy tiles combined with soothing stone will bring out the best in the modern scheme of things. While you're at it, don't forget to work out a contrast colour that will bring out the best in the overall neutral color tiles and surroundings. Tie in the look with a white sink and tub. Take care of the sizes as well as a proportionate play of tiles and flooring. Ensure that you have also cured the walls and floor well before applying the new tiles. This process will also involve taking care of leaks.

This arrangement is a work of brilliance by Decoussemaecker Interieurs from the Netherlands.