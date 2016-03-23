Dust bunny infestation? These tips help!

Dust bunnies are tiny balls of fluff that hide in nooks and crannies around your home. Often not alone, these furry shadow seekers can easily inundate corners, alcoves, cavities and crevices if not taken care of regularly. They sound cute don't they? Unfortunately, these nasty little clumps of residential dust and detritus can present a constant battle to create a clean and well-maintained home. Seen in any room of the house, dust bunnies can create allergy issues for asthmatics, or those with a sensitivity to grime, soil, or soot.
So how can one rid their dwelling of these sweet sounding yet destructive domestic denizens? Luckily there are a few regular undertakings that will drastically reduce any dust bunnies in your home. Tasks such as vaccuming, dusting, and cleaning regularly are some of the easiest ways to lower the volume and frequency of bunnies. If you would like to read about a few handy hints and tips to keep your abode tidy and clean, as well as some impressive dust-free interiors, read on below!
One of the least considered methods in reducing and maintaining levels of dust in the home is to look at your humidity levels. Humidity within the home can pose huge issues if it is too high or too low. The following levels of humidity indicate the range you should aim to achieve, what can grow in at different percentages:
10%—35% humidity:
- At this level of humidity you will see viruses, respiratory irritation, and possibly exacerbated skin irritations such as eczema due to the very dry atmosphere.
30%—60% humidity:
- This is the ideal range of humidity in the home for most people. In order to keep your home at this percentage you should invest in a humidity monitor, or speak to a professional.
55%—100% humidity:
- This range of humidity in the home is ideal for mould growth, and high levels should be avoided as they can also cause respiratory issues.
60%—90% humidity:
- Finally, this range of humidity is the level at which dust mites thrive. If you have a dust bunny issue in your house you should consider lowering your dwelling's humidity to avoid the often associated growth of dust mites in household furniture.
Plants are a fabulous way to counteract dust within the house as they purify air, and can naturally remove harmful pollutants from your home's air.
Dust is made up of many different particles and often traps pollutants that may have been used many years prior. This build up of toxins in the house can create respiratory problems as well as other issues such as skin conditions and eczema.
It sounds almost too obvious to mention, but regular dusting of one's home is something that is all too often ignored or forgotten. Dusting is important to remove the dirt and debris that causes those pesky dust bunnies, and can drastically improve the air quality within a house. But how often is too-often to dust, and what is the minimum that will keep my home looking spick and span without the constant need to clean?
Generally weekly dusting is sufficient for most household items such as televisions, pot plants, tables, and large furniture. Larger more difficult items such as curtains, cornices and architectural details should be cleaned every six months at least. If you are having problems with a dust build up you may need to increase your level and frequency of dusting to ensure you rid yourself of pesky dust bunnies.
As well as dusting regularly, you will also need to vacuum your house at least weekly to curb the volume of dust that builds up in your home. Dust is insidious and tends to accumulate in every textile fibre, piece of furniture, and forgotten corner. Vacuuming is the fastest way to remove this grime and dirt from the interior of your home, and will drastically improve the incidence of balls of dust in the home.
Depending on the volume of foot traffic in your household, as well as your furniture and its construction, you may need to adjust the frequency of your vacuuming. Moreover, a residence with pets inside and out generally requires more regular vacuuming due to pet hair. Remember to clean under sofas in the living room, and the bed in the bedroom.
Next up, we are discussing the importance of airing out internal spaces to reduce dust. Not surprisingly, homes that become stale and dank tend to accumulate a large volume of dust, which in turn contributes to a dreaded dust bunny infestation. If you have windows in your apartment that can be opened it is important to keep these open for at least an hour each day to encourage fresh air and a breeze to loosen any dust in the home.
Keeping your house or apartment fresh is the solution to ensuring dust doesn't become embedded and trapped within nooks and crevices in the home. If you are looking to renovate your dwelling, consider improving the ventilation in your internal spaces with the addition of windows, doors, and other fresh air enhancing features.
Finally, in order to reduce dust in the home, it is important to look at what is catching dust in your home. Clutter is generally the biggest culprit, contributing to the areas where dust is able to settle. De-cluttering one's home can be a cleansing process, and help an abode become more comfortable, relaxing, and enjoyable. Look at excess paper, junk mail, and ornamentation that does nothing but increase the level of mess.
Additionally, you should look at furniture that may need to be altered or changed if it is a dust trap. Minimal interiors can help a space stay clear of dust and grime, but conversely too minimal a space's design, and dust will tend to collect into large balls and make your space look untidy and unclean.
