Dust bunny infestation? These tips help!

One of the least considered methods in reducing and maintaining levels of dust in the home is to look at your humidity levels. Humidity within the home can pose huge issues if it is too high or too low. The following levels of humidity indicate the range you should aim to achieve, what can grow in at different percentages:

10%—35% humidity:

- At this level of humidity you will see viruses, respiratory irritation, and possibly exacerbated skin irritations such as eczema due to the very dry atmosphere.

30%—60% humidity:

- This is the ideal range of humidity in the home for most people. In order to keep your home at this percentage you should invest in a humidity monitor, or speak to a professional.

55%—100% humidity:

- This range of humidity in the home is ideal for mould growth, and high levels should be avoided as they can also cause respiratory issues.

60%—90% humidity:

- Finally, this range of humidity is the level at which dust mites thrive. If you have a dust bunny issue in your house you should consider lowering your dwelling's humidity to avoid the often associated growth of dust mites in household furniture.