Tips and tricks for storing your wine at home

Fine wine is an investment, it is expensive, and it is a cherished luxury that we tend to want to look preserve well. So when we buy or are gifted a bottle of this complex red elixir, it is important that it is stored in a place that will maximise its longevity and taste. Wine is particularly susceptible to its storage conditions, with each variety requiring something a little different. Generally wine storage is split into two categories of red and white, but both can be cellared successfully together.

If you are buying wine as an investment with the sole purpose of reselling, you may want to consider storage with a company who specialise in handling and transport of these items. They will preserve your wine and often have guarantees regarding the safety of your expensive bottles. Keeping your wine off-site has drawbacks however, not least the fact that you may want to consume your wine, and you won't have immediate access to it. That's when home wine storage really comes into its own, offering a handy and convenient place to keep your bottles safely. Although it may seem expensive to provide a place for your wine at home, in comparison to off-site storage, it can commonly pale in comparison. Off-site wine cellars charge annual fees, along with delivery charges, while domestic cellars will increase the value of your dwelling, and provide a convenient storage solution.

Today on homify we are going to take a look at the different options you might want to consider for your residential wine storage. Read on to learn more and obtain some inspirational ideas for storing your cherished investment at home.