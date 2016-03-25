Tips and tricks for storing your wine at home

Fine wine is an investment, it is expensive, and it is a cherished luxury that we tend to want to look preserve well. So when we buy or are gifted a bottle of this complex red elixir, it is important that it is stored in a place that will maximise its longevity and taste. Wine is particularly susceptible to its storage conditions, with each variety requiring something a little different. Generally wine storage is split into two categories of red and white, but both can be cellared successfully together.
If you are buying wine as an investment with the sole purpose of reselling, you may want to consider storage with a company who specialise in handling and transport of these items. They will preserve your wine and often have guarantees regarding the safety of your expensive bottles. Keeping your wine off-site has drawbacks however, not least the fact that you may want to consume your wine, and you won't have immediate access to it. That's when home wine storage really comes into its own, offering a handy and convenient place to keep your bottles safely. Although it may seem expensive to provide a place for your wine at home, in comparison to off-site storage, it can commonly pale in comparison. Off-site wine cellars charge annual fees, along with delivery charges, while domestic cellars will increase the value of your dwelling, and provide a convenient storage solution.
Today on homify we are going to take a look at the different options you might want to consider for your residential wine storage. Read on to learn more and obtain some inspirational ideas for storing your cherished investment at home.
First up we are looking at your typical wine cellar. These storage facilities are generally located underground where the temperature is steady and the room is free from any vibrations that might disrupt or disturb the bottles.
A cellar should hover in temperature around 10-12 degrees Celsius, perfect for year round storage of all wines. There are many benefits to an at-home classic cellar, which include convenience, ease of use, and an increase to the value of the home.
A more modern take on the traditional underground cellar is to build a wine room. This wine room provides a space to not only store bottles, but to sit together with friends and chat and taste the wine. The collection might be stored in climate controlled cupboards or storage spaces, or might include a single temperature controller for the room that is separate from the rest of the house.
This example is a wonderful demonstration of a wine room with space to store many bottles, glassware, as well as a table and chairs to sit and enjoy the wine.
If you reside in an apartment you will undoubtedly understand the difficulty in keeping wine. Not only does wine take up a large amount of room, but apartments tend to be warmer than conventional homes, leading to an increase in the temperature of the wine. So what is the solution for those who live in smaller areas where a cellar isn't an option?
Wine fridges have been around for a while, and are certainly proving themselves as indispensable domestic items for apartment dwellers. Easily stored in the kitchen or living areas, these fridges can be set to accommodate different wines, and will preserve your investment extremely well.
If you love wine and really want to make a statement with it, consider storing your bottles in an area of your home where they will become a standout feature and centrepiece.
In the example above we see a truly impressive wine storage area with room for a multitude of bottles. Hidden underneath the stairs, yet illuminated and designed as a work of art, this storage space is ideal for those who want to show off their collection, while making the most of an awkward interior area.
For those who like the idea of a traditional cellar but want to save space by ensuring it is hidden and out of the way, consider a spiral cellar. These cellars, such as the one shown above, work on the climate controlled atmosphere of being buried underground. They are solid concrete cylinders that are sunk into the ground, and are accessed through a trapdoor. The door may be the same as the surrounding floor, or glass to show off the space as a feature. Large spiral cellars can store upwards of 1600 bottles, meaning this is the ultimate collectors' storage space.
Perfectly hidden and wonderfully easy to access, the only downside to these spaces is the often high cost of installation. However, this often pales in comparison to the convenience and value that is added to the dwelling. If you're thinking of installing one of these spiral cellars chat to an architect or professional to determine the correct location and area for your cellar.
If you don't have room for any of the above options but you still want to keep your wine in a safe and easy to access space, you might want to look at a holder for your bottles. These racks keep all of your wine accessible, avoid having to constantly move the bottles, and is excellent if you regularly drink wine with dinner.
These holders can also be used in conjunction with other wine storage solutions and is often a handy way to keep a few bottle out in case of guests or friends that may visit.
Last, but certainly not least, we are taking a look at how to serve your wine. Here are some handy tips that will drastically improve your wine knowledge and appearance at your next gathering or event:
- Red wine should be served in a proper wine glass that suits the vareity you are going to drink. To get your tableware correct, speak to an expert in a glassware store.
- Light red wines should be served at approximately 12-17 degrees Celsius, which is considered 'cool'.
- Heavier reds should be served slightly cool at 17-23 degrees Celsius.
- Sparkling wine should be served cold, approx. 5-10 degrees Celsius.
- White wines should be served at a fridge temperature, but not too cool at 7-14 degrees Celsius.
- Invest in a good bottle opener to avoid cork breakage when opening.
- Decant your reds. Decanting improves less expensive wine, and helps improve flavours of complex well-aged wines.
- Don't keep your open wine for too long, and if you do save a bottle, consider a wine preserver.
We hope that provided you with some ideas and inspiration to house wine at home. If you would like to read more, check out: 6 ways to have a sexier home