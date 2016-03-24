A Weekend Getaway with a charm

Fão’s idyllic seaside resort has manifold attractions for everyone who comes to visit this place. It boasts of an illustrious history and is blessed with wealth of natural resources. This quaint Portuguese town also enjoys a consistent fan following among those who love to steal some time away, every now and then, from their hectic schedules to find happiness and tranquillity in the lap of nature. The owners of Pinhal House also found an ideal weekend hideaway in Fão.

They have chosen a picturesque spot to set up their holiday abode. It is a unique place where in morning they can enjoy the sight of rising sun from the azure depth of sea; take a brief walk on the sandy shore; enjoy a hearty lunch at home before taking a refreshing walk under the shade of pine trees in the afternoon. The house itself is located within the range of Parque Natural do Litoral Norte’s wooded landscape.

Then, late in the evening, they can all take a stroll on the banks of Cávado River and relish the playfulness of moonlight on the wavy water. In between they have their sprawling residence to enjoy a brief repose. But does the building live up to the beauty of its surrounding? To know that and experience Pinhal House’s many facets we will now step inside it.