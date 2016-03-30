How to decorate a little boy's bedroom

Designing a room for a boy isn't as hard as it may seem. Previously on homify we looked at designing stylish sleeping quarters for a little girl, and today we are turning our attention to the little men in our lives. Here at homify we love to decorate and design functional and age-defiant interior spaces, and in doing so, improve your relationship with your dwelling and its occupants. We've selected our favourite designs and paired them with a few handy hints to help you emulate the style and its decorative elements.

These days designs have moved away from categorising typical 'male' colour schemes as appropriate for specific genders, and instead a more progressive stance is taken. From neutral bedrooms that are minimal and modern, to industrial-esque and colourful sleeping quarters, there is sure to be something that tickles your fancy. Read on below to learn how to decorate a stylish, sophisticated, fun, playful, and all round enjoyable area for your child!