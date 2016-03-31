How to decorate a little girl's bedroom

One of the most important elements in designing a bedroom is considering the bed. The bed is often the heart of a room, and for a small child to feel comfortable within their personal space, they need a decent bed. But what bed is right for a little girl? There are lots of considerations to ponder, not least the age of the child you are designing the room for. Generally, you will want a bed that your daughter can grow into, but not one that she feels swamped within. These days there are lots of different sized beds on the market, but the obvious ones are as follows:

Single, super single (king single), double, queen, king, and emperor (super king)

For children you will want to choose between the single, super single, and double. Queen beds, king sized, and emperor are often far too large and will not allow your child to feel any more comfortable in their sleeping space. Super singles are an excellent option for children as they allow them to feel slightly more spacious at night, but still provide the room a little extra floor space for playing. If your child is entering her teens, a double bed can be excellent for that extra sense of adulthood.

As for placement, ensure there is enough floor space for playing, but avoid a bed in the corner of the room as this can make it difficult to change sheets and make the bed.