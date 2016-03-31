How to decorate a little girl's bedroom

Decorating a room for a child is often a challenge and a delight. These days the market is flooded with a host of different products, ideas and solutions for decorating children's rooms, and for this reason it is possible to find almost anything you are looking for. Additionally, decorating for your little one can be an exciting adventure that promotes learning about your child's interests, what they enjoy and are interested in. On the other hand decorating for a child can be particularly difficult. Tastes and personal preferences are drastically changeable at a young age, and highly influenced by technology and the modern world. This changeability can make deciding on a theme and design for their room almost impossible! Luckily homify is here to help get you started.
Gone are the days of simple pink colour schemes for girls, and the obligatory blue for boys. Children these days enjoy the freedom to select individual colour palettes, and unique bedroom designs. We have collated seven stylish bedrooms that we believe would be perfect in creating that ideal space for your little girl. From picture-perfect princess-esque sleeping quarters, to neutral and bold colour-blocked bedrooms, you are sure to find a few inspirational options and ideas.
One of the most important elements in designing a bedroom is considering the bed. The bed is often the heart of a room, and for a small child to feel comfortable within their personal space, they need a decent bed. But what bed is right for a little girl? There are lots of considerations to ponder, not least the age of the child you are designing the room for. Generally, you will want a bed that your daughter can grow into, but not one that she feels swamped within. These days there are lots of different sized beds on the market, but the obvious ones are as follows:
Single, super single (king single), double, queen, king, and emperor (super king)
For children you will want to choose between the single, super single, and double. Queen beds, king sized, and emperor are often far too large and will not allow your child to feel any more comfortable in their sleeping space. Super singles are an excellent option for children as they allow them to feel slightly more spacious at night, but still provide the room a little extra floor space for playing. If your child is entering her teens, a double bed can be excellent for that extra sense of adulthood.
As for placement, ensure there is enough floor space for playing, but avoid a bed in the corner of the room as this can make it difficult to change sheets and make the bed.
Adding decorative elements to your daughter's room is extremely important in creating a theme for the space. The crucial element in designing and decorating their space is to tap into their interests. If your daughter likes travel or exploration, you might want to consider something similar to the example above. A wall mural can enliven a space and provide an additional sense of interest and pride in their bedroom. If you are unsure where to begin when incorporating decorative elements, you might want to consult a professional to obtain some design advice. Additionally, chat to your daughter and work together to personalise her room.
When designing the bedroom you will want to ensure you have enough space for friends when they come for a sleepover. Again this will depend on the age of the child as to the style of bed you employ, but an additional bed or space for a bed is fairly essential at all ages.
If your child shares her room with a sibling you might want to consider some bespoke furniture such as the example above to house extra friends when they come and visit. This space saving design makes the most of the wall, and is a super cosy alternative to a traditional bed. If you don't like the idea of bunk beds, there are also trundle beds, pull outs, and sofa beds that will work very well.
Part of having your own bedroom is about feeling comfortable and welcome, with a sense of privacy. Additionally, as a child the bedroom is a place to play and relax, an area to express oneself, and make memories. For this reason it is essential there is an good space to get creative and play.
This example is a fabulous illustration of a gorgeous play space that doubles as an ideal nap area. Sumptuous, luxurious, and very inviting, a play room such as this one is sure to delight any child and keep them busy.
Bedrooms are personal spaces so it is essential they reflect the personality and uniqueness of your child. Think about their temperament, their likes, dislikes, and pick a series of colours that will work in conjunction with their originality and style.
Bright hues and bold designs can work fabulously in girls' bedrooms, contributing to the overall sense of vivacity and energy.
As children grow they become more and more independent. This is particularly true when it comes to school work and their desire to undertake work on their own. A study area is a fabulous inclusion in any child's room, and will ensure they have a quiet place for homework, study, or simply some arts and crafts.
The image above is a great illustration of a well incorporated desk area that can easily accommodate a pair of children if they wish to work together.
When deciding on wallpaper and textiles for the room, ensure you carefully consider the theme and colour palette you are trying to achieve. Children change their minds fairly often and this can prevent problems with wallpaper as it is difficult to remove and redo. Pick something neutral and timeless, and pair with textile that can easily be changed and rearranged.
Finally, let's consider the rug. A fabulous rug can totally transform a room, as well as tie a room together. If you have a younger child, consider a rug that can be used to play on such as the example above, or if your child is older, perhaps a simple bold colour or shade.
Did this Ideabook provide you with a few helpful design and decoration hints? If you would like to keep reading, check out: How to Create a Magical yet Functional Nursery