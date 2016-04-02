How to bring your rental kitchen alive!

There are plenty of advantages to renting a home, but as expected (and well-understood by renters themselves) there are also plenty of disadvantages! One of the biggest drawbacks and frustrations is the lack of ability to permanently alter the interior of your dwelling. This rings particularly true in the kitchen, where it is almost impossible to change or improve many of the structural features. However impossible it may seem to bring your rental kitchen alive, there is always a solution to enhance and transform the space. Whether you have a less-than-ideal cooking area replete with faded joinery, busted worktops and shabby appliances, or a fabulous newly installed kitchen, you will undoubtedly find a way to personalise and boost your domestic cooking space.

There are also countless challenges when it comes to updating a rental kitchen. First and most importantly you don't want to overcapitalise on a place that isn't your own. All of the changes you make should be able to be altered back to their original state, primarily to keep the landlord happy, and most importantly to ensure you receive your initial deposit once you leave. Here at homify we understand the irks and issues that arise from living in a rental situation, and have come to the rescue with a few handy hints and top tips. Read on to learn more about how you can update and refresh your kitchen, without upsetting landlords, or spending too much money and blowing your budget!