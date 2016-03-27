Low budget tricks to improve your compact kitchen

Does your home come replete with a less than satisfactorily sized cooking space? If this is the case there is no need to fret, your compact kitchen can still boast serious sophistication, while still competing stylistically against any of its larger counterparts. Decorating your small kitchen can incorporate many different design elements, but doesn't have to cost the earth. With small kitchens a little goes a long way, and you can easily give your space a new lease on life with minimal effort.

Today on homify we are going to be taking a look at some fabulously planned and executed compact kitchens that are versatile and efficient. Additionally we have compiled a short list of some essential yet inexpensive ideas that will improve your kitchen's practicality and style. Easy solutions such as minimising clutter will maximise your home's adaptability and capability, ensuring you create an enjoyable and flexible cooking area. If you would like to see some inspiring compact kitchens, simple yet effective DIY ideas, and handy renovation tips, then read on below!