DIY and home improvement: 6 ideas for improving boring balconies

DIY, home improvement, landscaping—they're all difficult things to do, but luckily with minimal skill you can do some pretty cool stuff.

If you are lucky enough to enjoy the privilege of a balcony in Singapore, then you undoubtedly want to ensure it is a relaxing place that you can enjoy year round. For anyone living in a large city a balcony offers a place to escape the four wall of their residence, breathe some fresh air, as well as entertain friends and family. So what do you do if you balcony is slightly on the boring side? When renovating or refurbishing an outdoor space, there are numerous yet simple undertakings, which will drastically improve the comfort and style of your balcony.

Today on homify we are going to be taking a look at six easy do-it-yourself decoration ideas that will add a little spice to your balcony or outdoor terrace. Makeover ideas such as inexpensively adding foliage and plant life, to adding some furniture are simple and budget friendly solutions. If you would like to learn more about how you can transform your boring balcony into a terrific terrace, read on below!