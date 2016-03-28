An Award Winning Home for a Young Family

In his book Theme and Variations, published in 1972, famous violinist Yehudi Menuhin noted, “Improvisation is not the expression of accident, but rather of the accumulated yearnings, dreams and wisdom of our very soul.” Though he was referring to art in general and music in particular, the same proposition applies to other creative fields as well, like design and architecture. Most of the architectural marvels of the ancient and modern world are results of such improvisations that made them immortal. Without this essential quality, the world of art and architecture would have never managed to be what it is today.

While redesigning this Victorian house, Mustard Architects too needed to tap their resourcefulness. They have made a number of changes in the interior, which we will shortly review, and also added an extension. Which once was a dark and narrow building received a stunning makeover in the hands of the architects’. This home improvement project won them critical acclaim and third place in the 2014 competition of Don’t Move, Improve!