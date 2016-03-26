An industrial home with a minimalist heart

London may be one of the most exciting cities in the world, but it isn't always blessed with the finest weather. It is also densely with a lot of older period homes that suffer from rising damp. But while these older homes are certainly beautiful, they weren't always built with the same appreciation of light so important in modern homes.
The minimalist home we will explore today was once a damp and dilapidated apartment. But once Mustard Architects started work on the property, it was completely overhauled and the original plan was totally overhauled and reconfigured. The final result is a bright and light-filled home that really reflects modern day living. It now has great garden access and an unashamedly bold rear facade. The layout embraces modern, bright open plan living, minimalist decors and the desire for a strong connection with the outdoors. Come with us on a photo tour to explore more.
The striking exterior obviously stands out amongst its more traditional neighbours. The large sliding glass doors are huge in comparison to the older-style small windows of the surrounding homes. To complete the effect, the exterior of this home is painted black. The stark contrast really allows us to compare the difference in how we engage with our homes these days. Most people spend their working lives indoors these days, and this is reflected in our increasing desire for a connection with the outdoors during our resting hours. This home embraces this desire and serves to meet these needs. At the same time, there's a strong, if subtle connection to the surrounding homes. The exterior is made from cost-efficient concrete blocks, but they have been painted so they look a little like the older-style brickwork.
We will start our tour from the hallway and work our way back towards the garden. On entering the front door and entering the hallway we have a good view of the garden. This unimpeded flow of light really expands the sense of spaciousness in the home. It also allows for a whole lot more light to penetrate the interior and increases the sense of connection with the garden. This is really important in an urban city as congested and plagued by bad weather as London.
The open plan kitchen and dining areas have a simple, natural connection with each other. The black kitchen is covered in an industrial material called MDF, the splash-back is made from steel and one wall is covered in exposed brickwork. In addition to all this, the dining table is made from wood. The kitchen island also doubles as a bench for seating and the total effect is a home with a natural, cohesive, minimalist beauty.
A long, elegant skylight adds a lot of natural light to the kitchen. The shape of the skylight perfectly mirrors the length of the dining table. This shape is again reflected in the tall, narrow windows. Minimalist interiors can sometimes feel under developed and look a little bare. But this is certainly not a problem here. The kitchen is minimalist, but with the parallel lines and use of simple geometry, there is certainly no lack of visual interest.
London real estate is certainly one of the most expensive in the world and the cost of construction was an important factor in the choice of materials. Here we can see the exposed, concrete block walls and the concrete floor. These are all relatively low-cost materials and had a huge effect on reducing construction costs. These materials also reflect the industrial look that works so well in this urban setting.
For our final photo, we'll look out from the kitchen through towards the rear garden. The living room furniture is minimal and there is direct, unobstructed access to the garden. Floor to ceiling sliding doors allow a whole lot of light and airflow to enter the home. These walls have been triple glazed to improve thermal performance and reduce the inevitable noise of city life.
But after exploring this home, we have to admit that the real star of the home is the garden. The views have been carefully framed and this precious, possibly quite expensive patch of urban greenery has been given pride of place. We hope you enjoyed the tour!
