An industrial home with a minimalist heart

London may be one of the most exciting cities in the world, but it isn't always blessed with the finest weather. It is also densely with a lot of older period homes that suffer from rising damp. But while these older homes are certainly beautiful, they weren't always built with the same appreciation of light so important in modern homes.

The minimalist home we will explore today was once a damp and dilapidated apartment. But once Mustard Architects started work on the property, it was completely overhauled and the original plan was totally overhauled and reconfigured. The final result is a bright and light-filled home that really reflects modern day living. It now has great garden access and an unashamedly bold rear facade. The layout embraces modern, bright open plan living, minimalist decors and the desire for a strong connection with the outdoors. Come with us on a photo tour to explore more.