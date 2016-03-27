How to have a cosy dining area in a small home

A warm and cosy dining area is a lovely addition to your home if you like to entertain guests. But in many small homes, the dining area is often small, undeveloped and neglected. This is a shame because a proper dining area encourages us to take the time to properly enjoy and linger over a meal. This just doesn't quite happen when you eat dinner off a TV tray or worse, sitting on your bed. And if you love cooking and entertaining family and friends, it's just not going to happen!

But it's easy to find space for a dining area in even the smallest home. Sure it may be foldable or semi-permanent, but it's still a designated dining area that can easily be dressed up. The very smallness of the space may even turn out to be a bonus. Come with us to explore just a few of the ways to create a cosy dining area in a small home.