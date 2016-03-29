What are the benefits of a galley kitchen?

Galley kitchens have fallen out of style in recent years, as L-shaped and open plan kitchens have become the norm. But sometimes the configuration of a home may just need a galley style kitchen and this isn't necessarily a bad thing.

For those who are wondering, a galley type kitchen is usually defined as two parallel lengths of bench space and kitchen units that face each other. This type of kitchen is separated by a path and often doubles as a corridor. It is also known as a parallel kitchen or a corridor kitchen. The downsides are that it can sometimes feel a little enclosed, boxy and the central corridor can create issues of cross traffic.

But today we will be exploring the many benefits of a galley kitchen and how you might make the most of them. There is a lot to explore so keep reading to learn more.