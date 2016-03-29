Here is how you can set up your perfect meditation corner at home

Think of the warm and comforting feeling that suddenly envelopes you when you smell the scent of pine wood or the fragrance of flowers or sit by a stream of water. Notice the instant calming effect that comes from green plants in your garden or a green landscape – the mind it seems is instantly filled with a sense of peace and happiness. Its probably why we retreat to spaces filled with wooden interiors and surrounded by tall trees, when we need a break from all the urban trappings of our daily lives. So try establishing a connection with nature in your meditation space – place a bowl of water, place some fresh flowers, add any piece of wooden object nearby, light a sandalwood incense stick. All or any of these elements will help create that special connection with nature and help you fade away from your outside world.

Meditation is a state of mind that reflects the surroundings that you inhabit and call home. To take on a truly meditative character, these surroundings may need to be tweaked to make room for meditation as well as a constant aura of calm to descend over you so that the feeling and after effects of meditation remain with you throughout the day. This will also help you put your learnings and evolution into practice as you descend into a pool of calm – inside and outside!

If you liked this ideabook, here is another to help you find more creative ideas - A simple guide to create a peaceful yoga and meditation space!