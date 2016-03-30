A Fashionable Urban Abode in an Idyllic Setting

In the autonomous community of Madrid, Las Rozas enjoys an enviable position. It is located less than half an hour’s driving distance away from the city centre of Madrid. Being one of the posh localities closest to the city, it offers excellent lifestyle choices for those who decide to settle down here. Las Rozas is a prominent business district as well. It is home to some of the most renowned luxury boutiques and famous for being a shopaholic’s paradise. And, that is not all. Presence of Guadarrama River, flowing by Las Rozas, ensures pleasant weather conditions year long.

As you can see, for a prospective homeowner, Las Rozas has plenty on offer. So it is only natural for a family to choose a scenic spot in Las Rozas and build their dream urban abode in an idyllic setting. The owners of this detached family home, that we are about to visit today, has done just that. They were assisted in this project by the team at Valverde Arquitectos also based in Madrid.