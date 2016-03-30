A Fashionable Urban Abode in an Idyllic Setting

In the autonomous community of Madrid, Las Rozas enjoys an enviable position. It is located less than half an hour’s driving distance away from the city centre of Madrid. Being one of the posh localities closest to the city, it offers excellent lifestyle choices for those who decide to settle down here. Las Rozas is a prominent business district as well. It is home to some of the most renowned luxury boutiques and famous for being a shopaholic’s paradise. And, that is not all. Presence of Guadarrama River, flowing by Las Rozas, ensures pleasant weather conditions year long.
As you can see, for a prospective homeowner, Las Rozas has plenty on offer. So it is only natural for a family to choose a scenic spot in Las Rozas and build their dream urban abode in an idyllic setting. The owners of this detached family home, that we are about to visit today, has done just that. They were assisted in this project by the team at Valverde Arquitectos also based in Madrid.
An impressive façade, made prominent by the smart usage of a variety of materials like stone and concrete, creates immediate impact. Owing to the differing nature of materials in use, a fascinating interplay of colours and texture can be seen on display. This urban abode is composed of several interconnected blocks each having its distinct character. It is spread over two floor levels and is surrounded by a garden studded with fruit trees. The backyard also has elaborate facilities of entertainment and a swimming pool to take a dip in long summer months.
A brief walk across a traditional patio will take you to the main part of the building. It is guarded by an attractive wooden door which is flanked by stationery windows on either side. Potted plants decorating the path also join in greeting you as you approach the doorway. From here you can also enjoy a closer look at the two tone façade and a somewhat stern geometric nature of the building.
The lounge is put up on an elevated deck. The building follows open plan living and minimalist design principles. This space is decorated with a sectional sofa upholstered in black leather, matching armchairs and coffee table. Except for the chic pendant lighting and table lamp it has precious little ornamentation to boast of. Double ceiling height and large glass windows flooding the interior with natural light, massively help in creating an expansive and cheerful interior.
This modern structure boasts of a meticulously decorated and expansive hall. Though a modern geometric hall table is the only furniture gracing this area, it does not seem to be in the need of any further glamorisation. The wooden floor covering the entire open plan lounge area looks gorgeous enough. Sliding glass doors provide access to the spacious terrace. A view of the surroundings can also be obtained through these massive glass windows and doors covering an entire wall.
The striking contrast between greenish black and gleaming white tones is one of the most remarkable features of this contemporary kitchen. It is only interrupted by the metallic grey tone of the accessories and porcelain tiles on the floor. To choose the right kind of flooring material for your home have a look at our suggestions here. Shiny cabinet doors also help to create a neat and tidy looking space. The kitchen is reasonably roomy, but a clever arrangement of accessories, amenities and storage make it feel even more expansive than it actually is.
The modish dining area shares its space with the kitchen. It is compact in nature and has direct accesses to the terrace and sprawling manicured lawn just beyond it. The contrast of black and white shades is notable in the selection of furniture and other elements of décor. The stern geometric form of the dining table is accentuated by its kohl black tone. It is matched by the matte wall paint of a similarly dark shade. Stylish chairs and storage units complement them with their ivory sheen and echo of which is found on the ceiling decoration too. A hint of cheerfulness is palpable in the welcome presence of wooden window and door frames.
We will round off this tour with a visit to the backyard of this house. It uncovers a different facet of the sophisticated suburbia of Las Rozas. It is good to know, that the bucolic nature of the surrounding is still preserved in some corners of its stylish neighbourhoods. This helps the residents to be close to nature year long without sacrificing the modern comforts of a city life. In building their trend setting residence, the owners of this family dweing have done justice to their aspirations of a dream home in an urban setting with all the privileges of being close to nature.