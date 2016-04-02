A Precision Perfect Geometric House in the Lap of Nature

Sesimbra is often considered one of Portuga’s prettiest beachside towns. The choppy water of the Atlantic Ocean is defining the contour of Sesimbra’s beautiful face for thousands of years. The once important sea port has reinvented itself as an attractive tourism destination. Its charming location in the bosom of Serra da Arrábida’s mountainous terrain is enchanting enough. Close proximity to Setúbal Bay enhances its charm. And as if all of these are not enough, a green garb belonging to the Arrábida National Park cloaks its shoreline.

The airport at Lisbon is less than an hour’s drive away. All modern amenities are easily found close at hand within the boundaries of the city and beyond. There aren’t many who would not like to set up their dwelling in a scenic location like this. The owners of this contemporary residential premise were not among the ones to miss the opportunity of building their dream home here. When realised, their dream abode became quite a spectacle in itself.