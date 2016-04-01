Tired of your small kitchen? Give it an upgrade!

Just because your kitchen is small, doesn't mean it can't boast serious style, along with efficient versatility. Our kitchens often form central hubs within our homes, and for this reason they need to work in a way that accommodates the household as well as its situation within the dwelling. Compact kitchens need to espouse a clutter-free aesthetic and a welcoming ambience. It is our cooking areas that are often the busiest places of our abode, and by reducing clutter it is possible to create a seemingly larger and more spacious room.

Here at homify we love a well-designed kitchen, whether it's a large and luxurious manor house, or a compact contemporary apartment, kitchens are undoubtedly at the core and heart of one's home. Today we are taking a peek at some of the latter; small kitchens that come replete with style, sophistication and striking design. If you're getting tired of your cooking space, or are considering a refresh and makeover, check out some of our handy hints below.