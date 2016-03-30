A Compact Beach Home

The compact beach home we will explore today will be constructed on the lovely Portuguese coast. The area is just 40 kilometres from the Portuguese capital of Lisbon and sits close to Albufeira Lagoon Beach. This is a unique beach that offers nature lovers the surf breaks of the Atlantic Ocean and a series of very flat natural lagoons. The larger area is a part of a National Ecological Reserve and the area draws surfers, kite flyers and hikers.

The architects Miguel Ferreira Architects pride themselves on planning unique homes that really cater to the personalities and individual vision of each client. Come with us on a tour of their architectural sketches for a glimpse of how they envision the final home. Enjoy!