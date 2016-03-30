A Compact Beach Home

The compact beach home we will explore today will be constructed on the lovely Portuguese coast. The area is just 40 kilometres from the Portuguese capital of Lisbon and sits close to Albufeira Lagoon Beach. This is a unique beach that offers nature lovers the surf breaks of the Atlantic Ocean and a series of very flat natural lagoons. The larger area is a part of a National Ecological Reserve and the area draws surfers, kite flyers and hikers.
The architects Miguel Ferreira Architects pride themselves on planning unique homes that really cater to the personalities and individual vision of each client. Come with us on a tour of their architectural sketches for a glimpse of how they envision the final home. Enjoy!
From this architectural visualisation, we have a great bird's-eye view of the property. The two levels are composed of two interlocking masses skewed at a 45 degree angle. It's a very simple shift that nevertheless creates a very dynamic look. It also creates a few interesting little nooks and corners in the design that promise loads of decorating potential. Just look at the small upper terrace garden that's being envisioned.
The area receives quite strong winds on occasion. While kite-flyers undoubtedly love this, strong winds aren't always desirable on a housing site. The architects have sought to alleviate this issue by planning a fairly compact construction with a high surrounding wall and a series of lovely tall trees.
The basic shape of each level is quite simple and almost conventional. But this is certainly not a home lacking in visual interest. Here we can see how the window shapes range from long and narrow, to tall, square and of course very large with wooden style shutters. The unadorned exterior really allows for the simple geometry of the home to stand out. This is a minimalist beach home with style.
In the previous photos we caught a glimpse of the enclosed terrace on the upper front level of the home. But here we have the open balcony with a prominent and very necessary sun-shade. The walls of the balcony or terrace are clear and transparent. The entire effect is breezy making for a light and beach-like decor.
The layout of each room is square and the doors are made from sliding floor to ceiling glass. This allows for a whole lot of light to enter the home and instills a relaxed ambience to the home. Here we can see an example of how the interior might be arranged. A hanging fireplace adds some sophisticated minimalism while the pale blue and soft grey tones could create a perfectly minimalist decor.
If you are interested in beach living, you'll love this Ideabook Design a Beach Apartment: All you need to know.