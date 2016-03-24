All you need to know while designing your dream house

A home is an expression of your deepest aspirations and your truest self. It is where you can be yourself, do what you want, and enjoy your personal freedom completely. So wouldn’t it be fitting to take matters into your own hands and design your own dream home – the one that motivates you to face life’s daily challenges and puts a happy roof over your head and those of your loved ones? While many of us rely on an architect or builder to design our house, we forget the actual dream we have for our abode. And this dream involves personally taking care of every detail, so that our home becomes a practical and stylish paradise that we hope for. Because, let’s face it, at the end of the day, we are the ones who are going to be living in that home.

So here we will discuss how you can start from scratch and go about the entire house building process in a methodical manner. We understand that every individual has distinct needs, preferences and views about what is important or desirable in a dream abode. But the general tips talked about here, will hopefully be able to guide one and all in the right direction.