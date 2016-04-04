How to make a modern shelving system

One of the first DIY projects most home decorators tackle is the simple and ubiquitous modern home shelving system. It's a great start because modern shelving and simple DIY shelves add an uncluttered look to your home. They can also be as simple as you like.

But there are a few very important issues to consider when building your own modern shelving or storage system. Doing some research and taking a very considered approach is really important. There's many a home decorator who has wasted money and time on a system that looks amateurish, sags or completely collapses. This isn't just unsightly it's also dangerous when you are storing heavy objects and have small children around.

These issues are entirely avoidable with a little forethought. With creative planning you can very easily have a really lovely unique modern shelving unit. So keep reading for a simple guide to creating your own modern shelving system. Enjoy!