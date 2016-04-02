DIY Kitchen Storage: A Simple Guide

Kitchen planners often say that there is unused storage space in every kitchen. So it's quite likely that once you've settled into your kitchen or just gotten to know your regular traffic zones and habits, you might just need a few extra shelves. There's often an unused corner wall space or that odd little corner between an upper cabinet and the wall. A couple of shelves just look so simple to construct that many of us are tempted to take the DIY approach.

But how can you make your own kitchen storage shelves without messing up your existing decor and avoiding that amateurish look? Well, the process of building your own kitchen storage shelves is entirely simple and totally possible. But it's important to get it right. So come with us to explore the process. As usual, we'll serve up a few inspirational kitchen photos as well.