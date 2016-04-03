How to decor my walls with forced perspective

Forced perspective has a long history in art and architecture; classical architects used it to make their constructions appear grander, filmmakers used it to make the sets on Star Wars appear bigger and of course, photographers consider its effects in almost every shot. So there's no reason not to hesitate when it comes to using forced perspective in the home.

There's always something most of us would like to change about the four walls of our homes. Maybe you want to make a room appear bigger, more interesting or a little more modern or rustic to match rest of your decor.

In the old days you might have needed to employ an expensive fresco artist to achieve a forced perspective effect. But these days there are a whole lot of cheaper and easier options available online. Wall decals, wallpapers and friezes can have a transformative effect and they are very easy to apply. Come with us to explore just a few inspiring examples of how they can be used to enhance your home.