Create a 5-star hotel style bathroom in your home

Have you ever pondered what it is exactly that makes a 5-star hotel bathroom look and feel that bit more luxurious than your own domestic wash space? Interestingly, it's not always size that determines an opulent aesthetic, as hotels are usually far smaller than our own abodes. So what could it be that makes a lavish bathroom, and how can you achieve the same results at home? Luckily homify is here with some stylish solutions for your bathroom; tips that will transform your room from dull and mediocre to dazzling and magical.

But where does one start? Firstly, it is important to know the different factors that go into a bathroom, which contribute to the overall ambience of opulence and luxury. Materials are an important consideration, as is the bathroom hardware, fittings and fixtures. Other oft-overlooked elements are lighting, textiles, and attention-to-detail. If you would like to know more before you begin renovating or refurbishing your domestic wash space, read on below for a few fabulous examples and handy hints!