Create a 5-star hotel style bathroom in your home

Have you ever pondered what it is exactly that makes a 5-star hotel bathroom look and feel that bit more luxurious than your own domestic wash space? Interestingly, it's not always size that determines an opulent aesthetic, as hotels are usually far smaller than our own abodes. So what could it be that makes a lavish bathroom, and how can you achieve the same results at home? Luckily homify is here with some stylish solutions for your bathroom; tips that will transform your room from dull and mediocre to dazzling and magical.
But where does one start? Firstly, it is important to know the different factors that go into a bathroom, which contribute to the overall ambience of opulence and luxury. Materials are an important consideration, as is the bathroom hardware, fittings and fixtures. Other oft-overlooked elements are lighting, textiles, and attention-to-detail. If you would like to know more before you begin renovating or refurbishing your domestic wash space, read on below for a few fabulous examples and handy hints!
Hotel bathrooms often utilise and employ the colour white, but hesitate in using it throughout their bathroom spaces. White is an extremely difficult colour to keep clean, and can also create a space that feels overly sterile. White however, is a colour of luxury and when paired with other stylish hues, can work superbly.
If you have a smaller space to work with, don't shy away from using darker colours either. Dark shades work perfectly within compact bathrooms to evoke a sense of romanticism and opulence. This medium sized bathroom shown in the example above is a gorgeous illustration of a room that looks effortlessly chic, and worthy of its 5-stars.
Things to consider: look at employing textures along with your colours. Patterns and texture hide dirt and grime, add a touch of elegance, and work brilliantly to spice up the design of your bathroom.
Lighting is truly one of the most important factors that contribute to the overall ambience and vibe of any interior space. When we think about our bathrooms, we generally want bright areas that exude cleanliness and a sanitary vibe. However, in doing so, you need to ensure you don't create a room that is too sterile, and therefore uninviting or stress-inducing.
Natural light is one of the best forms of illumination you can employ in your wash space; however, it is often in short supply. Skylights, walls of windows, large picture openings, and picturesque views will drastically alter the feeling of a room for the better, and ensure the space is hotel-esque. If your room is lucky enough to boast a large window, consider making a feature of it, dress it wisely, and ensure it allows a strong stream of natural light into the area.
Things to consider: skylights, window film for privacy, sheer curtains, blinds, shutters, and other ways to make the most of your window as a feature of the space.
As they say 'the devil is in the detail' and this couldn't be truer than when it comes to decorating a 5-star bathroom. Flowers are an absolute essential when creating a bathroom that exudes hotel style and sophistication.
Things to consider: fragrant flowers that will scent your room as well as make it look beautiful. Consider multiple bouquets to evoke that true hotel feeling, and look at different styles of flower arrangement (such as Ikebana) to work in conjunction with your stylistic theme and features.
Scent is the most closely link sense to memory, and for this reason it can influence your room significantly. You will want to avoid any scents that are too sanitary or chemical smelling such as cheap toilet or bathroom fresheners. These are often horribly scented in a faux-lemon or lavender odour, and won't contribute in any way to your 5-star aesthetic.
Things to consider: create a pleasant olfactory experience with scented candles, high quality room sprays, and other sensual room fragrances. Essential oil burners are an inexpensive way to evoke class and sophistication within your bathroom.
Fittings, fixtures and architectural hardware are an important feature in your hotel style bathroom. Furthermore, you need to look at the materials you employ in conjunction with your fittings in order to evoke that true high quality style. These days there exists a plethora of different options for fittings and fixtures. If you are having trouble deciding, consider chatting to a designer to get some advice and choose a cohesive set of hardware.
Things to consider: look at materials that include stone (marble, granite, limestone, sandstone), timber (teak, mahogany, beech), and other natural options. Additionally, fittings such as rain shower heads, heritage tapware, and mixer taps are popular items that will increase the level of opulence in your space.
Our bathrooms are often one of the least considered spaces in our homes. These oft-neglected rooms can however provide the ideal space to rest, relax, and rejuvenate one's mind and body. It is for this reason that we need to look at how to decorate and design the area in order to fully embrace its potential. Details are extremely important, and these might include fireplaces, sofas, freestanding tubs, as well as art. To create that 5-star luxury that is seen in hotel bathrooms, you need to personalise the room without making it over the top or gaudy.
Things to consider: plants are a truly fabulous way to create a sense of serenity and peacefulness within your space. Look at engaging the help of an expert with knowledge of indoor plants to build your interior Zen bathroom. This example is a brilliant demonstration of a bathroom that makes the most of its indoor/outdoor situation, and feels utterly lavish.
Did this Ideabook inspire you to update and re-invigorate your bathroom? If you need a little more inspiration and encouragement, check out: 6 easy steps to a fancy bathroom