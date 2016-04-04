Unique tips to give your bedroom some individuality

Your bedroom is undeniably one of the most important rooms in your abode. It is a place of rest, relaxation, and provides an area for peaceful slumber. Whether your bedroom is simply a room offering the perfunctory use of a bed or is instead a lavish getaway to read, nap, doze or dream, a well-designed bedroom is the key to snoozing in style. When comparing this space to the other rooms in your home, no other area is equal in its level of comfort and ability to provide an area of serenity and tranquillity. As a highly personal space, the bedroom can be personalised to suit varying preferences and aesthetic sensibilities.

Today on homify we are discussing ways that you can transform your bedroom, and impart a sense of uniqueness within the space. Textiles, photographs, lighting and ornaments are all items that can contribute to the overall vibe and ambience, injecting originality and a personal touch. Read on for some handy hints and tips that will ensure your bedroom is anything but boring!