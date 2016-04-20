Oriental Style Tips for an Exotic Home

Does your dwelling need a revamp? Is it tired, dull, or lacking in style? Perhaps your home is due for a renovation, a refurbishment, or a complete facelift? If you’ve answered any of these questions with a yes, then it’s time to read on and find out how you can update your abode using the timeless and utterly elegant oriental styling! The term orientalism encompasses many different design aesthetics, with several different countries included. Today we are going to take you on a whirlwind journey across several continents to provide some stylish interior design and decoration ideas, as well as some inspirational examples.
From incorporating Islamic ornaments, Turkish patterns, Japanese prints, to gorgeous Persian rugs, we hope to provide you with a few ideas that will refresh your dwelling, and instil an element of mystique and charm. Read on below and plan your next domestic makeover today!
Islamic design is one of the oldest and most impressive styles seen in the ancient world. Typically recognised by its intricate patterns, vivid hues, and repetition, Islamic style has filtered through in many aspects of the way we design our interiors today. Well-known for arabesque ornaments, elaborate tiles, and luxurious textiles, Islamic décor is a lavish aesthetic to impart within one’s home.
But how can you incorporate Islamic design within your home? Ornaments are one of the easiest ways to give your interior a stylistic boost, and can be incorporated into many different existing themes. Authentic Islamic décor can be extremely expensive, but the patterns and designs have been replicated in modern pieces that are far more budget-friendly.
Alternatively, you may want to consider Islamic inspired tiles for your interior. The example above is a great illustration of a bathroom that has utilised patterned tiles to create a stylishly updated wash space. The room’s colour scheme is predominantly white, with the tiles adding a beautiful individuality and flair.
When we think of Turkey we immediately picture elaborately tiled mosques, bustling laneways, colourful city squares, and vibrant markets. The history and style has infused Turkey’s architecture and design is palpable, and with so many different aspects is perfect for inspiring a unique and vivacious interior. From patterned tiles to opulent fabrics, there are plenty of options for all tastes and interior styles.
One of the most popular Turkish fabrics is Kilim. Kilim is a woven, thick textile that often features geometric patterns, and hand dyed thread. Due to the hand dyed nature of the fibres, kilim is generally earthy shades of brown, red, yellow, as well as greens and blues. This fabric is then sewn and transformed into floor rugs, wall hangings, and cushions (seen in the example above).
One of the most exotic of all oriental designs is Chinese style. Often misunderstood, Chinese design is more nuanced than Japanese, with more to it than one may think. When we think of Chinese style we often picture the typical glazed pottery, ceramics, and other patterns that have become stereotypically commonplace. However, Chinese aesthetics are far more complex, with the design’s roots in historical story, and founded on different elements such as luck, prosperity, and story-telling.
So how does one add Chinese style to their home without incorporating the often tacky, overused and sometimes gaudy mass-produced Chinese décor? The key is to choose pieces that are either certified as traditional, or to enlist the help of a professional decorator or designer. A professional will assist in choosing pieces that suit the overall scheme and design of your home, ensuring the furniture suits your aesthetic sensibilities.
One of the most popular interior designs and oriental aesthetics is Japanese style. Japan is synonymous with quality and precision, leading to a range of exquisite homes that ooze luxury and opulence. From ornaments to wall hangings there is a plethora of options for those looking to impart a Japanese vibe in their home. Woodblock wall art is particularly popular, as are the numerous silk screened textiles that can adorn walls or furniture.
Take some cues from the example above and design your garden to reflect a sleek Japanese aesthetic. Choose plants and pieces that are well-made, high quality, and certified by a professional if they are traditional works of art. A Zen garden is a great way to espouse the fresh and modern feeling within your residence, while producing a low-maintenance and highly impressive space.
Oriental wallpaper is another easy and stylish way to implement some oriental touches within your dwelling. Easily coordinated with contrasting styles, wallpaper is a great addition to many different themes and schemes.
In the example above we see gorgeous wallpaper that works effortlessly with the surrounding furniture. The wonderful thing about wallpaper such as this Chinese-inspired design is that it would work seamlessly in a contemporary setting or a traditional interior.
Persian rugs are a timeless choice for any home. Known and renowned for their effortlessly chic and age-defiant appearance, a Persian rug is an investment; a cherished heirloom that can be passed down through generations and admired for their quality and luxury.
Adding a Persian rug to your home is infusing it with an instant sense of opulence, one which is sure to boost your interior aesthetic, and add a level of luxury and lavish ambience.
Finally we take a trip to the Persian Gulf to be inspired by the wonders of Egypt. Egypt is a fabulous country in terms of both its history, and the influence it has had on modern design. Looking past the stereotypical view of Egypt we see so many fabulously different styles. Far beyond pyramids, sphinxes, sandstone colour schemes and elaborately designed textiles, Egypt offers so much more.
In the image above we see a stool, which although isn’t technically Egyptian, offers elements of the geometric nature often employed in this region’s design. The pyramid-like stand is a wonderful example of how ancient Egypt has infiltrated many of our contemporary designs and furniture, adding a chic, understated elegance through geometry and strong design lines.
We hope this inspired you to add a touch of orientalism in your home! If you would like to continue reading, get a little more domestic inspiration here.