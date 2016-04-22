6 Bright Ideas for Shady Balconies

In a large metropolis such as Singapore it is exceedingly difficult to find a residence with a balcony that doesn’t have, at least in some part, a shaded area. Tall buildings, trees, and a north-south situation can cause shading issues to your balcony, making it tricky to plant gardens and create an enjoyable balcony oasis.

Despite what you may have heard, a shaded balcony can actually be a blessing in disguise. Whether you have a fully shaded location or only part of your outdoor terrace covered, there are plenty of advantages to being out of the way of direct sunlight. Sunlight is damaging, and in an equatorial location it can be particularly harsh. Easy solutions such as colour scheme and flooring can provide the sense of warmth that may be lacking from a perpetually shaded space, while entertaining will prove far easier when you don’t have to worry about your guests’ sun safety. Moreover, there are actually plenty of ways to grow the vegetables, herbs and plants to complete your space, you just need to choose wisely and be considerate of their location when planting.

Today on homify we are taking a look at a few ways to enhance your shaded balcony, from timber flooring to comfy furniture, there are countless ways you can make the most of your valuable outdoor space. Read on to learn more, and give your balcony a facelift today!