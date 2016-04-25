Give your Home an Age-Appropriate Makeover

The entrance to the home is an important gateway for guests, family and friends to enter the dwelling. For the elderly, it can also be a space they spend a large amount of time within. As we grow older we tend to have more time to sit back and watch the world go by, and therefore an entrance that provides a clear view of the street can be ideal for those who enjoy people watching and keeping an eye on the neighbourhood.

The layout of a home is also crucial to the overall safe and successful functioning of the dwelling. Although you may not be able to redesign the layout of the home, moving rooms around can help create a space that is versatile and easy to navigate. If the home is two storeys or more, accessibility is a huge issue. Installing a lift can help move between levels easily, but this can be very expensive and if this is impossible, stairway chair lifts can provide an alternative.

Do: create large glazed areas in the entrance for keeping an eye on who comes and goes from the house or building. If there is a portico or patio, adding a chair or seated area can provide a great space to rest and relax.

Don't: neglect the entrance and forget about safety. The elderly are more vulnerable to home invasion, burglary and theft, so doors should be fitted with good locks and a monitored security system is a must.