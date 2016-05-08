2 vintage chair designs everyone should know

Today on homify we are going to take a look at two important chair designs you simply need to know about! These two chairs have shaped the design world and continue to be used to create stylishly individual interiors. The 366 armchair is a timeless piece that not only looks fabulous today but has informed countless contemporary furniture designs. The second we will be taking a brief gander of is the RM58 armchair. A truly fabulous design with an interesting history, this bubble-like seat has inspired many retro and modern pieces we see today.

Chairs are more than simply a place to sit, they are windows into the past as well as the future, and can offer a fabulous insight into the way we live and have lived. If you would like to learn more about the famous 366 and RM58 chairs, read on below to see how they have been utilised in the past, and how they continue to motivate the future of furniture design.