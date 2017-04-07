Home improvement: how to protect your brickwork against moisture

Home improvement is important, and we all like to make sure that we're taking the right steps—from DIY to landscaping to building to simple tasks like reducing moisture on a brick wall.

There's no denying the charm and charisma of masonry and brickwork; whether it's the exposed wall of a mountainous chalet, or a simple country cottage in the woods, bricks exude character and style. Along with their stylistic benefits, bricks also offer a sense of rigidity, stability and sturdiness. They are the basis for many different domestic and commercial constructions, providing a range of different features and options to those who include this material within their property. However, like most things in life, and along with the almost countless benefits, brickwork also unfortunately presents a few disadvantages. Moisture is a key concern to those who employ bricks in their home, and it is important that walls are sealed whether they are on the outside of a dwelling or within the interior.

Today on homify we are going to take a look at some important considerations when sealing brickwork and protecting it against any moisture. When waterproofing brickwork you will want to take into account their location, style and type, as this will determine the protection needed. Additionally, you may want to look at environmentally friendly options, and those measures that avoid harsh chemicals within the home. For a few handy hints and some stylish brickwork inspiration, read on!