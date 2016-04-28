8 budget ways to increase the value of your home

Your home is undeniably the largest purchase you will likely make in your lifetime, and for this reason you are going to want to maximise its value. A dwelling is a crucial asset for both family and single life; it provides equity for other ventures, additional abodes, and is commonly handed down to children to provide for them once we retire. Because of these factors is it in the interest of the homeowner to increase the fundamental assessment price of the property, ensuring it will appreciate in value over time. Now, often we spend a great deal of money on the actual house or apartment, leaving very little for renovations or refurbishments. Today on homify we are going to show you eight different ways to maximise your dwelling’s worth, without breaking the bank.

Extensions and kitchen upgrades are the most popular way to boost a home’s value, but these are often pricey and when you consider architects/designers and other decorators fees, it is often out of reach of the common homeowner. Some alternative upgrades include replacing fittings throughout the residence, updating window frames, creating a cloak room, and making the house brighter through lighting and new fixtures. If you would like some inspiration, and several handy hints to improve your abode, read on to learn more!