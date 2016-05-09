How to use wallpaper in the bathroom

When it comes to wallpaper in the bathroom, most individuals are well-acquainted with the disastrous results that can occur when the wrong design is employed, or it is installed incorrectly. Gaudy hues that do nothing to enhance the serenity of the bathroom are a common mistake to make, while steam from the shower can easily create a nightmarish wall of peeling paper and bubbling paint. So is wallpaper in the bathroom a bad idea? Or can it be installed in such a way that contributes to an overall sophisticated aesthetic?

If you are a fan of wallpaper in the home, you'll be happy to hear that it can most certainly be employed in the bathroom. Bathrooms that utilise wallpaper correctly are often extremely stylish spaces brimming with personality and charisma. So what is it exactly that constitutes correct or incorrect wallpapering? Essentially, as with every room in the house, you need to consider your overall theme, style, and aesthetic. There is no point adding four walls of bright orange paisley wallpaper if the room really needs subdued grey damask. Think about your room's theme, its colour scheme, and incorporate wallpaper that suits your room.

Below we have collated a series of essential tips and tricks for before you begin adding wallpaper to your bathroom. Whether you are considering some new paper, or would simply like to reinvigorate your bathroom, read on to learn more!